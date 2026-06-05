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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Teaching Humans
Daniel 10:12 NLT
[12] Then he said, “Don’t be afraid, Daniel. Since the first day you began to pray for understanding and to humble yourself before your God, your request has been heard in heaven. I have come in answer to your prayer.
#angels #faith