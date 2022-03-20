GOD CAN RESURRECT ANY DEAD CHURCH: Revelation 3:1-6, John 11:1-44, Ezekiel 37:1-14, 20220320

GOD CAN RESURRECT ANY DEAD CHURCH: Revelation 3:1-6, John 11:1-44, Ezekiel 37:1-14: The Dead Sardis Church: Sunday, March 20, 2022

We have read and learned about the “Dead Sardis” Church in the First Century as declared by our LORD Jesus Christ in Revelation 3:1 –

“I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead.”

In modern translation, “You act as if you are alive, but in theological sense, you are already dead.” But, hold on, don’t count her as medically dead yet, because there is hope in verses 2 and 3. What do we read? The LORD says:

2 Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God. 3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee. Amen!

Which means there is hope for any dead Church to be resurrected if they repent of their sins.

We remember at the end of each letter to each Church, our LORD Jesus reminds them that:

11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.

There is always hope of life through repentance to any Sardis Church, as our LORD Jesus Christ didn’t close the door of final sentence on any church while we are in the Gospel Age of dispensation.

Deuteronomy 32:39

See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand.

1 Samuel 2:6

The LORD killeth, and maketh alive: he bringeth down to the grave, and bringeth up.

John 5:21

21 For as the Father raiseth up the dead, and quickeneth them; even so the Son quickeneth whom he will.

Romans 4:17

17 (as it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were

2 Corinthians 1:9

9 but we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raiseth the dead:

Consider Lazarus, the brother of the beloved Martha and Mary: he was dead and buried 4 days, yet Christ the Resurrector raised him from the dead.