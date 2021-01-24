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World Police vs United States Law Enforcement; Protest Brutality + Be Grateful for Your Right to
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50 views • January 24, 2021
World Police vs United States Law Enforcement; a few stories of police from around the world that will make you grateful for American police. You can Protest Brutality + Be Grateful for Your Right to do so, but don't take your civil rights for granted by looting and rioting, and the military police that will arrive.
#police #lawenforcement #brutalpolice
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#police #lawenforcement #brutalpolice
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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