Can You Eat Meat Whilst Taking Turpentine?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Can You Eat Meat Whilst Taking Turpentine?


A lot of people who become aware of using Turpentine “100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine” to eradicate candida and parasites tend to wonder can you eat meat whilst taking Turpentine?


The reason why people ask this is that in Dr. Jennifer Daniels's book “The Candida Cleaner” she states you should avoid eating meat when you are taking Turpentine.


I also for years said the exact same thing but is it true? Do you need to avoid meat when taking Turpentine? Find out by watching this video now!


