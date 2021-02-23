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Have we just had some honesty on the BBC?
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592 views • February 23, 2021
Have we just had some honesty on the BBC?
"Someone could be successfully treated for Covid, in say April, discharged, and then in June, get run over by a bus and die. That person would still be counted as a Covid death in England"
We've been saying this all along.
"Someone could be successfully treated for Covid, in say April, discharged, and then in June, get run over by a bus and die. That person would still be counted as a Covid death in England"
We've been saying this all along.
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