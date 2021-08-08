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NIH Francis Collins False Gospel
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33 views • August 08, 2021
To understand the push for gene based vaccines we need to look no further than the writings of molecular-geneticist turned bureaucrat Dr. Francis Collins.
What Francis Collins shares with evolutionary fascists is the belief that man should continually improve biologically not just intellectually or morally. While Hitler was fixated on improving the human species by eliminating weak individuals and races from the gene pool, Francis Collins hopes to improve the human species by directly modifying the human genome.
The radical evolutionary ideas in The Language of God can be used as moral justification for a eugenicist plan to drastically reduce the population of the earth. To accomplish that goal a geneticist might be willing to disguise himself as a Christian to modify the traditional faith of believers.
What Francis Collins shares with evolutionary fascists is the belief that man should continually improve biologically not just intellectually or morally. While Hitler was fixated on improving the human species by eliminating weak individuals and races from the gene pool, Francis Collins hopes to improve the human species by directly modifying the human genome.
The radical evolutionary ideas in The Language of God can be used as moral justification for a eugenicist plan to drastically reduce the population of the earth. To accomplish that goal a geneticist might be willing to disguise himself as a Christian to modify the traditional faith of believers.
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