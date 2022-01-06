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AMMACH2013 Questions & Answers from the Public
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22 views • January 06, 2022
AMMACH gave its 2nd series of lectures, in early 2013, at Nottingham's Masonic hall, with Channel-4 television recording, for the infamous Confessions of an Alien Abductee, which aired later in the summer.
Here members of the audience make statements, give their experiences, accounts, and ask questions.
Reloaded in HD after YouTube deleted 25 years of Miles Johnston's work, which includes all the AMMACH recordings (up to 2013) in July 2021.
Here members of the audience make statements, give their experiences, accounts, and ask questions.
Reloaded in HD after YouTube deleted 25 years of Miles Johnston's work, which includes all the AMMACH recordings (up to 2013) in July 2021.
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