WHAT IS WAGNER GROUP? - THIS IS WAGNER!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
FYI...Known since shortly after,... since deaths of Y. Prigozhin and Mr. "Wagner", 5 others, 3 flight crew, 10 in total... was No longer called "Wagner PMC', now Wagner Group.

Keep Fighting, Keep Winning!


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

