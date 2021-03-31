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Let's Fling Turds with the Monkey 3/3 | Grunt Speak Live
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2 views • March 31, 2021
We're gonna talk about everything from the CME in Vegas to the in-fighting in the RP community with the one and only TFM.
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All your support is appreciated. We have many donation options.
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/redonkulaspopp
Venmo: https://www.venmo.com/redonkulaspopp
or send one-time tips through SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Brought to you by "The Book of Numbers"
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
You can watch Grunt Speak Live on these channels!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/live?u=redonkulaspopp
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