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Attack of the Soyboys - The Feminization of Men
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642 views • August 01, 2019
(Originally aired Jun 8, 2019)
We all know the stereotype of the Soyboy - males lacking in manliness, utterly subservient, usually declaring themselves to be a 'male feminist' and generally wallowing in the self-hating guilt of being an oppressive male. It's a clever meme based on the conception that soy consumption leads to a feminization in men. But it's just a meme, isn't it?
As with many examples, stereotypes are sometimes based on truth. Phytoestrogens, plant compounds naturally found in some of the foods we eat that mimic the hormone estrogen, particularly prevalent in soy, have been found in many scientific studies to cause this feminization, as well as playing havoc with the hormones of women. These findings are controversial (mostly because industry funded studies often come to the opposite conclusions), but it's a safe bet that there's at least some validity to the notion. Why take the risk?
On top of soy, there are a whole host of environmental chemicals that also have an estrogen mimicking effect. Called xenoestrogens, these chemicals are found in plastics, food additives, chemicals in body-care products, pesticides and herbicides - we are literally swimming in a sea of gender-bending chemicals 24 hours a day.
Today on Objective:Health, we provide a tentative answer to the proverbial question of our times: Where have all the real men gone? We also talk about how to avoid exposure to these feminizing chemicals, offer some solutions on detoxing foreign estrogenic compounds and give tips on boosting our own testosterone.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
We all know the stereotype of the Soyboy - males lacking in manliness, utterly subservient, usually declaring themselves to be a 'male feminist' and generally wallowing in the self-hating guilt of being an oppressive male. It's a clever meme based on the conception that soy consumption leads to a feminization in men. But it's just a meme, isn't it?
As with many examples, stereotypes are sometimes based on truth. Phytoestrogens, plant compounds naturally found in some of the foods we eat that mimic the hormone estrogen, particularly prevalent in soy, have been found in many scientific studies to cause this feminization, as well as playing havoc with the hormones of women. These findings are controversial (mostly because industry funded studies often come to the opposite conclusions), but it's a safe bet that there's at least some validity to the notion. Why take the risk?
On top of soy, there are a whole host of environmental chemicals that also have an estrogen mimicking effect. Called xenoestrogens, these chemicals are found in plastics, food additives, chemicals in body-care products, pesticides and herbicides - we are literally swimming in a sea of gender-bending chemicals 24 hours a day.
Today on Objective:Health, we provide a tentative answer to the proverbial question of our times: Where have all the real men gone? We also talk about how to avoid exposure to these feminizing chemicals, offer some solutions on detoxing foreign estrogenic compounds and give tips on boosting our own testosterone.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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