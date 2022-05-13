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PREVENT AFRICAN UNITY AT ALL COSTS
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18 views • May 13, 2022
PREVENT AFRICAN UNITY AT ALL COSTS
For many decades there has been a concerted effort by the west to remove, destroy, assassinate, neutralize, discredit, and defame any leader who has attempted to unite African people, wherever they may be on the planet. The list of past leaders who were mercilessly taken out is looong...
Mechanical/Solar Engineer, Prof. Oku Singer
For many decades there has been a concerted effort by the west to remove, destroy, assassinate, neutralize, discredit, and defame any leader who has attempted to unite African people, wherever they may be on the planet. The list of past leaders who were mercilessly taken out is looong...
Mechanical/Solar Engineer, Prof. Oku Singer
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