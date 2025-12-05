BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 453: EXPOSING THE MOTIVE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5794 followers
111 views • 1 day ago

Today on The HighWire, Del reveals why the CDC quietly changed its vaccines-autism page — now stating the claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not evidence-based. Jefferey Jaxen covers the FDA’s bombshell disclosure that the COVID shot has killed at least 10 children, Europe’s rejection of Bovaer cow feed, and why flaws in a new Cochrane HPV study undermine claims it prevents cervical cancer. Then, Carrie Bigford (Texans for Vaccine Choice) shares tools she developed to help advocates confidently navigate vaccine discussions. We’ll check in live on the ACIP meeting, plus major news — ICAN will present to ACIP tomorrow at 9:30 AM ET. Del also sits down with Dr. Bob Sears to discuss MAHA leadership and the ACIP Hepatitis B vote.


Guests: Carrie Bigford, Dr. Bob Sears

