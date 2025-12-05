EPISODE 453: EXPOSING THE MOTIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today on The HighWire, Del reveals why the CDC quietly changed its vaccines-autism page — now stating the claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not evidence-based. Jefferey Jaxen covers the FDA’s bombshell disclosure that the COVID shot has killed at least 10 children, Europe’s rejection of Bovaer cow feed, and why flaws in a new Cochrane HPV study undermine claims it prevents cervical cancer. Then, Carrie Bigford (Texans for Vaccine Choice) shares tools she developed to help advocates confidently navigate vaccine discussions. We’ll check in live on the ACIP meeting, plus major news — ICAN will present to ACIP tomorrow at 9:30 AM ET. Del also sits down with Dr. Bob Sears to discuss MAHA leadership and the ACIP Hepatitis B vote.
Guests: Carrie Bigford, Dr. Bob Sears