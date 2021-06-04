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Overview of Israel Navy Interception of Mari Marmara - 31May10
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11 views • June 04, 2021
Posted 5June2010 Israel's Foreign Affairs Min.:
Clip produced by official Israeli sources, describing the Israeli Navy's interception of the Mari Marmara, which met with violence on the part of the IHH-sponsored protesters on board. As a result of the operation, nine assailants were killed, while seven Israeli personnel as well as about thirty protesters were injured.
Clip produced by official Israeli sources, describing the Israeli Navy's interception of the Mari Marmara, which met with violence on the part of the IHH-sponsored protesters on board. As a result of the operation, nine assailants were killed, while seven Israeli personnel as well as about thirty protesters were injured.
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