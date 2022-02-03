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#147 Today's Boondoggle- The Soft Holocaust with Ra and Flo
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In this episode Bill gets in the fox hole once again with his friends RaNae Ra and Flo White to shine a light in the darkness as we discuss the Soft Holocaust taking place today globally.
Flo gives us all another history lesson about birth certificates and our values, while RaNae and Flo discuss how the elite and the devil himself are profiting of our very blood, literally and figuratively. We also give our listeners advice on how they can prepare for the upcoming "Dark Winter", all while RaNae plugs her nutraceuticals, products, and herself. We also go over many other current events, why we need to continue to choose FAITH over FEAR, as well as TRUST but VERIFY, plus so much more. Shout Out to all the STRONG WOMEN out there!!
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
Flo gives us all another history lesson about birth certificates and our values, while RaNae and Flo discuss how the elite and the devil himself are profiting of our very blood, literally and figuratively. We also give our listeners advice on how they can prepare for the upcoming "Dark Winter", all while RaNae plugs her nutraceuticals, products, and herself. We also go over many other current events, why we need to continue to choose FAITH over FEAR, as well as TRUST but VERIFY, plus so much more. Shout Out to all the STRONG WOMEN out there!!
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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