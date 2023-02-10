Matt Gaetz Reveals SWAMP Creatures in this awesome showdown! Must Watch!

MUST WATCH: Matt Gaetz Leaves Democrat Witness Elliott Williams Squirming And Stuttering When Gaetz Exposes He’s A Partner At A Lobbying Firm That Represents Pfizer, Google, And George Soros’ Open SocietyThe House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on Thursday beginning at Noon Eastern.

Elliott Williams was a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General under the Barack Obama regime in addition to his position at the Raben Group.

He also serves as a legal analyst for CNN.

During the hearing, Williams was defending the FBI colluding with Big Tech to censor conservatives and the truth.

Matt Gaetz (R-FL) left Williams stammering when he questioned him. Williams was trying to squirm away from acknowledging that his lobbying firm represents Google, George Soros’s Open Society, and Pfizer.

In the process, Gaetz exposed the unholy union between the DC Swamp and the private institutions targeting sacred rights of Americans.

You gotta love Ivan Raiklin's jeering facial expressions as he watches on. RED PILL MOMENT.



Source:

The Gateway Pundit

Matt Gaetz: https://twitter.com/i/status/1623785776671596552









