China Trade Wars with Australia Its the start of Food Shortage

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Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says Australia will not retaliate against China's tariffs on Australian barley
The new tariffs will cripple Australia's barley exports to China, which are worth hundreds of millions of dollars
One analyst says a shipment to China has already been diverted
The tariffs, based on claims Australia subsidized its farmers and sold barley into China below the cost of production.