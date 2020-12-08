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FISA Courts, The FBI & The Unlawful Surveillance Of The American People
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38 views • December 08, 2020
The FISA courts are nothing short of unconstitutional. They are secretive courts claiming to be used for foreign surveillance, but as we saw in the 2016 elections, they were used to spy on a campaign for the presidency. Sadly, that's not all they were used to spy on. In this episode, Captain Karl Koenigs and his daughter Tracia join me to talk about how the government spied on them and have continued to do so since their stand at Bundy Ranch.
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https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
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