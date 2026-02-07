At night, drones attacked the "Roshen" warehouses in the Kiev region.

At night, (Russian) drones attacked the "Roshen" warehouses in the Kiev region.

Adding:

Ukrainian energy workers report that the largest 750kV power substation in Europe was attacked in the Lviv region last night.

It regulates the electricity supply to the western regions of Ukraine, combining the output of electricity from the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants and balancing it with the Burshtyn thermal power station and partially the Dobrotvor thermal power station.

In addition, it is responsible for receiving energy imports and emergency dispatcher assistance from the EU.

More, latest on this:

❗️All nuclear power plants in the territory controlled by Ukraine were forced to stop generating electricity — Ukrenergo

The company reported the failure of key high-voltage substations that ensured the transmission of electricity from the nuclear power plants, and the generation was stopped.

It is reported that the power deficit in the Ukrainian energy system has significantly increased, and the duration of hourly power outages in all regions of the country has increased significantly as a result.

Adding:

If the war is stopped, Europe will not participate in the ceasefire monitoring. This follows from Zelensky's words.

He stated that the monitoring will be carried out by Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. The military of these countries have already agreed on the technical details of this control, and the USA has confirmed its participation.



