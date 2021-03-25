Morgellons fibres in PCR testing

I received a few "unpacking" videos of C0vid-tests that got checked under a microscope. It appears like they found black fibers with strange properties. Unfortunately, those videos are embedded in FB posts but you can still watch them without an account. If someone knows how to extract them, please go ahead and upload them on other more accessible platforms.



Of course, those videos could be well-made fakes or just coincidences. Maybe it is just some random contamination with some other stuff but people who already did their fair research into Morgellons disease will certainly see the uncanny reminiscence.



It doesn't matter what he speaks. He states that he has seen similar videos of other researchers and so he got himself a test. He opens it and makes cheesy remakes of it being made in china. Then he goes directly to the Qtip and appears to be stoked because he finds the same mysterious fibers that others detected as well. He seems legit. He is basically narrating. Watching what he does should be enough to get the gist of it.



---GLP Productions