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Fortitude and Perseverance: A Lesson on Liberty from Montana
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10 views • April 26, 2021
Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams, John Dickinson and other prominent founders recognized that the ground of liberty is gained by inches - and it takes dedication, fortitude and perseverance to build on each small step forward. Few organizations today - if any - have put this advice into practice and effect better than the Montana Shooting Sports Association.
Path to Liberty: April 26, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 26, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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