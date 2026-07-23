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Jeff Evely: The Unholy Trinity of Covid-Climate Lockdowns & Trans Ideology
Geopolitics & Empire
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Retired Canadian military veteran and freedom activist Jeff Evely recounts his personal resistance against tyrannical government measures, including legal challenges against COVID-19 mandates and a significant fine for violating wildfire-related forest bans. The discussion highlights his child’s medical transition as a consequence of institutional indoctrination surrounding gender ideology. Evely suggests that these diverse crises are part of an effort to destabilize Western society by undermining civil liberties, parental rights, and cultural identity. However, he believes we're at peak fourth turning and that the pendulum is beginning to swing in the other direction.


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Websites

X https://x.com/JeffEvely

Climate Lockdown fine https://x.com/JeffEvely/status/1953971918312251707

Crown withdraws $28,872.50 ticket issued under unconstitutional Nova Scotia “woods ban” https://www.jccf.ca/crown-withdraws-28872-50-ticket-issued-under-unconstitutional-nova-scotia-woods-ban


About Jeff Evely

Jeff Evely is a retired Canadian veteran.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpcommunismrevolutionchinaclimateglobalismcanadawoketrudeautransgendertechnocracytransccpbeijingalbertalockdownscovidfourth turningwokeismgender ideologycarney
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