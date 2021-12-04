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All Lin Wood Wants For Christmas Is The Truth
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Tonight Joe and Lin Wood Discuss the Truth!

Pick up your "All I Want For Christmas Is A Full Forensic Audit" Shirts Today! https://store.conservative-daily.com/products/christmas-forensic-audit-tee

If you want to support the show, you can donate here: http://bit.ly/cd-donate

The RE:AWAKENING series is a Christian docuseries set to be released November 15th! The film is the product of Patriot filmmakers Joy and Matthew Thayer, owners of Spero Pictures, who also produced "The Trump I Know." This film is a must watch for every Proud American as it details the truth surrounding the Cabal agenda that has been unleashed on us all. Go to https://reawakeningseries.com/ and use promo code CD21 when you pre-order RE:AWAKENING for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 WIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers. ($1,000 value).

Today's podcast is again sponsored by AirMedCare Network! Do you live in a rural area that's hard to reach by road? Do you like to hike or spend a lot of time outdoors? Health insurance wont always cover the cost of an emergency medical flight. But with AirMedCare Network, you're covered! For as little as $85 per year, your WHOLE household will be covered in case you ever need an air medical transport. And if you use Promo Code DAILY, you will receive up to a $50 eGift Card back when you sign up today! You can sign up right here: https://www.airmedcarenetwork.com/daily

If you want to support Mike Lindell and our show, use promo code CD21 to get up to 66% off at https://www.mypillow.com/radiospecials or by placing your order over the phone at 800-872-0627. When you use promo code CD21, a Queen Sized MyPillow is just $29, the cheapest it has ever been!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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