Supreme Court Legalizes Poisoning: Bayer Immunity Shock!

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- Article alleges Supreme Court ruling shields Bayer from glyphosate-related failure-to-warn lawsuits, limiting affected individuals' legal remedies significantly nationwide.

- Claims regulatory agencies favored pesticide industry interests while disputing glyphosate safety assessments and litigation accountability over decades.

- Asserts glyphosate exposure through conventional agriculture poses widespread cancer risks, citing contested interpretations of scientific and regulatory findings.

- Presents speculative conspiracy claims about coordinated depopulation efforts, without providing credible evidence supporting those allegations or conclusions presented.

- Recommends avoiding glyphosate exposure through organic foods, self-sufficiency, and personal health practices while promoting affiliated commercial products.









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