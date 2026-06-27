Supreme Court Legalizes Poisoning: Bayer Immunity Shock!

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- Article alleges Supreme Court ruling shields Bayer from glyphosate-related failure-to-warn lawsuits, limiting affected individuals' legal remedies significantly nationwide.
- Claims regulatory agencies favored pesticide industry interests while disputing glyphosate safety assessments and litigation accountability over decades.
- Asserts glyphosate exposure through conventional agriculture poses widespread cancer risks, citing contested interpretations of scientific and regulatory findings.
- Presents speculative conspiracy claims about coordinated depopulation efforts, without providing credible evidence supporting those allegations or conclusions presented.
- Recommends avoiding glyphosate exposure through organic foods, self-sufficiency, and personal health practices while promoting affiliated commercial products.
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