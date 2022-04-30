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Mel K & Alex Newman On Understanding & Fighting The Global War On Our Children 4-30-22
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Mel welcomes Alex Newman, an award-winning international journalist with a global reputation for hard-hitting reporting & the founder of Liberty Sentinel.
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