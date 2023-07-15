Talking about Ancient Forbidden Scrolls I had access to as a Child

More information: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110717384554650845
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
Clean Coal Electricity as is being banned for US is clean burning &
plants need carbon dioxide to thrive. It then makes the air more oxygen
rich. There is then less Nitrogen in the air & more in the ground.
Plants & Animals bond w/ a frequency of good w/ more oxygen. The
Garden of Eden can result again in the clean burning of cheap renewable
energy which is called Fossil Fuels. It isn't but is cheap renewable
energy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.