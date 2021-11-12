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Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX November 11
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40 views • November 12, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX | November 11
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour San Antonio, TX
11-11-2021 #wethepeople #freedom #clayclark
9:00 AM – Cornerstone Church Praise and Worship Band Performance
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM – Amanda Grace and Pastor Dave Scarlett • Opening Prayer by Dave Scarlett • The Blowing of the Shofars by Amanda Grace • Explaining Why We Blow Shofars • Bible verse about Shofars • 3 blasts
10:05 AM – Singing of the National by Aiya Kelly
10:00 AM to 10:15 AM – Clay Clark – with Doctor Richard Bartlett, Doctor Jim Meehan, Doctor Rob Marsh, and Doctor Stella Immanuel
10:30 AM – 10:50 AM – Pastor Greg Locke
10:50 AM – 11:10 AM – Pastor Craig Hagin
11:10 AM – 11:15 AM – David and Stacy Whited
11:15 AM – 11:30 AM – Clay Clark
11:30 PM – 11:50 PM – Senator Bob Hall
11:50 PM – 12:15 PM – Mikki Willis with Plandemic Series
12:15 PM – 12:30 PM – Nick Vujicic
12:30 PM – 12:45 PM – Doctor Janna Schmidt
12:45 PM – 1:00 PM – John Chambers with American Media Periscope
1:00 PM – 1:20 PM – Michael Proper
1:20 PM – 1:40 PM – Pastor Ramiro Pena
1:40 PM – 2:00 PM – Alfie Oakes
2:00 PM – 2:15 PM – Doctor Jim Meehan
2:15 PM – 2:30 PM – Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
2:30 PM – 2:45 PM – Gene Ho
2:45 PM – 3:00 PM – Attorney Tricia Lindsey
3:00 PM – 3:15 PM – Dr. Rashid A. Buttar |.
3:15 PM – 3:40 PM – Prayer and Healing Time – Pastor Dave Scarlett
3:40 PM – 4:00 PM – Roger Stone
4:00 PM – 4:20 PM – Kevin Jenkins
4:20 PM – 4:40 PM – Pastor Mark Burns
4:40 PM – 5:00 PM – Christie Hutcherson
5:00 PM – 5:20 PM – Pastor Greg Locke
10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX | November 11
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour San Antonio, TX
11-11-2021 #wethepeople #freedom #clayclark
9:00 AM – Cornerstone Church Praise and Worship Band Performance
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM – Amanda Grace and Pastor Dave Scarlett • Opening Prayer by Dave Scarlett • The Blowing of the Shofars by Amanda Grace • Explaining Why We Blow Shofars • Bible verse about Shofars • 3 blasts
10:05 AM – Singing of the National by Aiya Kelly
10:00 AM to 10:15 AM – Clay Clark – with Doctor Richard Bartlett, Doctor Jim Meehan, Doctor Rob Marsh, and Doctor Stella Immanuel
10:30 AM – 10:50 AM – Pastor Greg Locke
10:50 AM – 11:10 AM – Pastor Craig Hagin
11:10 AM – 11:15 AM – David and Stacy Whited
11:15 AM – 11:30 AM – Clay Clark
11:30 PM – 11:50 PM – Senator Bob Hall
11:50 PM – 12:15 PM – Mikki Willis with Plandemic Series
12:15 PM – 12:30 PM – Nick Vujicic
12:30 PM – 12:45 PM – Doctor Janna Schmidt
12:45 PM – 1:00 PM – John Chambers with American Media Periscope
1:00 PM – 1:20 PM – Michael Proper
1:20 PM – 1:40 PM – Pastor Ramiro Pena
1:40 PM – 2:00 PM – Alfie Oakes
2:00 PM – 2:15 PM – Doctor Jim Meehan
2:15 PM – 2:30 PM – Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
2:30 PM – 2:45 PM – Gene Ho
2:45 PM – 3:00 PM – Attorney Tricia Lindsey
3:00 PM – 3:15 PM – Dr. Rashid A. Buttar |.
3:15 PM – 3:40 PM – Prayer and Healing Time – Pastor Dave Scarlett
3:40 PM – 4:00 PM – Roger Stone
4:00 PM – 4:20 PM – Kevin Jenkins
4:20 PM – 4:40 PM – Pastor Mark Burns
4:40 PM – 5:00 PM – Christie Hutcherson
5:00 PM – 5:20 PM – Pastor Greg Locke
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