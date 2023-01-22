Stew Peters: WEF Globalists Attempt To ABOLISH Free Speech! American Dissidents Strike Back!

WEF Globalists Attempt To ABOLISH Free Speech! American Dissidents Strike Back! The satanic globalists at the WEF conference in Davos are launching an all-out assault on our freedoms! American dissidents are standing up and making a stand against these-would-be tyrants for the sake of our family and country.Stew Peters makes his appearance on In Focus with Addison Smith on OAN to chart a course on how we FIGHT BACK!

