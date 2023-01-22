Create New Account
Stew Peters: WEF Globalists Attempt To ABOLISH Free Speech! American Dissidents Strike Back!
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 16 hours ago

WEF Globalists Attempt To ABOLISH Free Speech! American Dissidents Strike Back!  The satanic globalists at the WEF conference in Davos are launching an all-out assault on our freedoms! American dissidents are standing up and making a stand against these-would-be tyrants for the sake of our family and country.Stew Peters makes his appearance on In Focus with Addison Smith on OAN to chart a course on how we FIGHT BACK!

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerpolyxenaklaus schwabstew peters

