© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse Speaks Out: Deaths Caused by Covid Vax
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • December 23, 2021
A US hospital nurse speaks out publicly about what she is seeing in her hospital once the covid vax was being widely administered. She says the people coming in with Covid are almost all vaxxed. The vaxxed are also coming in with heart attacks, strokes, blood issues, heart issues, clotting, and so on. The hospital treatment with remdesivir does not work. It causes organ failure.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.