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Dr. Tim Anderson | The End Game In the Middle East
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9 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://gunsandbutter.org
http://counter-hegemonic-studies.net
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
The 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF); 9/11 declared ‘an act of war’; major military operations conducted in eight countries; General Wesley Clark reveals a ‘policy coup’; Oded Yinon Plan for the Middle East; official 9/11 narrative a deception; media treatment of 9/11; the 1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism; the Jonathan Institute; the Lavone Affair; 9/11 predicted;
Hollywood film producer and Mossad operative Arnon Milchan; predictive programming; theft of nuclear material; Robert Maxwell, Ptech and Promis; historical roots of 9/11 and the war on terror; creation of the foe in the war on terror; Ali Mohammad; origin of terrorist videos; 9/11 memorial; trillions spent on the war on terror; constitutional treason; foreign and domestic effects of the war on terror; who benefits from the war on terror, America’s longest war.
http://counter-hegemonic-studies.net
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
The 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF); 9/11 declared ‘an act of war’; major military operations conducted in eight countries; General Wesley Clark reveals a ‘policy coup’; Oded Yinon Plan for the Middle East; official 9/11 narrative a deception; media treatment of 9/11; the 1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism; the Jonathan Institute; the Lavone Affair; 9/11 predicted;
Hollywood film producer and Mossad operative Arnon Milchan; predictive programming; theft of nuclear material; Robert Maxwell, Ptech and Promis; historical roots of 9/11 and the war on terror; creation of the foe in the war on terror; Ali Mohammad; origin of terrorist videos; 9/11 memorial; trillions spent on the war on terror; constitutional treason; foreign and domestic effects of the war on terror; who benefits from the war on terror, America’s longest war.
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