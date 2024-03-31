Canada's Housing Crisis with Aaron Gunn REAIR

DONATE | faytene

Join us this week for a re-air of a special feature of the documentary: Why Are Housing Prices In Canada So High?

The average house price in Canada is now $685,809.

It is almost double that if you live in Toronto or Vancouver.

The average rent is now more than $2,000/month, up significantly in the last two years. Translation: Rental prices and home prices are at an all-time high. Demand is high, and construction rates have not kept up.

Add to this inflation leading to higher food prices, new carbon taxes leading to higher gas prices and increased interest rates leading to higher mortgage payments. More and more Canadians are struggling to find a home or stay in their current home.

This show features clips from Aaron Gunn’s documentary, Why Are Housing Prices In Canada So High? In it, he unpacks how we got here and possible solutions.

