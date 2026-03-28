Famine is being created rapidly. Get your stores of food now!

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For many years, Michael Yon has been discussing that seeds were being planted to create a famine in the future. The time is now. Please start getting your long time food storage now. Get them from a variety of sources so that you have a robust and diverse supply of foods with myriad processes. Don't wait.