The Shoulder Checks Will Continue Until There Is Civil War-Communists Antagonize Americans For A Purpose

William Cooper, author of Behold a Pale Horse, in an interview with Alex Jones from around 1998 wherein he explains how "democracy" is used to turn a constitutional republic based on freedom into a socialistic, totalitarian technocracy (what's happening to us now), along with some amazing predictions-https://www.brighteon.com/e1a7f244-ca17-439d-818d-04e2766c2953 LTC Steven Murray interviews Matt Bracken-https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/1653365/Congress nears passage of social credit system-https://banned.video/watch?id=67047274c579ed52308fb235 Be very careful about taking "relief" money from FEMA-https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/fema-inspector-warns-750-disaster-relief-is-a-loan-failure-to-repay-will-lead-to-property-seizure/Plans to shut down Alex Jones (nearing the end of free speech in America)-https://banned.video/watch?id=6702d8d216d3334a737c7231