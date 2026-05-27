Bill Gates, Ticks & Alpha-Gal: Can You REVERSE It? Can you PREVENT it? - Dr. Troy Spurrill

We sat down with Dr. Troy Spurrill to discuss Alpha-Gal, the tick-borne condition making Americans allergic to red meat, and the growing questions surrounding Bill Gates, ticks, and the war on meat. Dr. Spurrill shares what he has seen in his own practice, including whether Alpha-Gal can be reversed, how people can prepare their bodies, and what steps may help prevent tick-related illness before it starts. From Lone Star ticks and immune system health to gut issues, sleep, copper, zinc, and spiritual discernment, this conversation gives viewers a hopeful path forward in the middle of a concerning health trend.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDr. Troy Spurrill is the founder and CEO of Synapse Center for Health and Healing. He started Synapse over 26 years ago with a vision to bring an integrative approach to healthcare through functional medicine, making Synapse an internationally known center for true health.He received a Bachelor’s of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Manitoba, and a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University. He has extensive training in Functional Neurology, Nutrition, and Applied Kinesiology. Dr. Troy is an author and international lecturer on wellness and brain based healing.Dr. Troy SpurrillWEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: