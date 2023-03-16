Prophetic Report PRAY FOR TRUMP | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

PRAY FOR TRUMP | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
Amanda Grace 2.3.23
9:20-20:55
https://www.youtube.com/live/z9ubw2wba2I?feature=share
11th Hour 2.7.23
17:14-19:40
20:14-21:01
https://www.youtube.com/live/KK90nFPDRQc?feature=share
Church International 2.5.23 (given to Robin on 2.1.23)
1:22:20-1:25:53
1:28:22-1:45:10
https://www.youtube.com/live/twz8kMylZFU?feature=share
Kim Clement Prophecy April 4, 2007 Redding CA and February 10, 2007 Scottsdale AZ
.30-2:27
https://youtu.be/_87mfMC0P4E
Clay Clark on FOC show 2.2.23
27:00-29:54
https://rumble.com/v2847ze-foc-show-the-coming-financial-wars-economic-update.html
Psalm 35
Psalm 91
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://flyover.live/media/series/wwkz3rv/prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited
