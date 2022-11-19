Quick Rye Bread - Walter Veith

Traditional rye bread is made using a sourdough starter. This recipe is a short-cut version made with regular dry yeast but has a traditional rye bread flavor. Learn about the qualities of a perfect loaf of rye bread. Watch a kneading demonstration, find out how to recognize when the gluten is adequately developed by the consistency of the dough, and see the texture of a well-made, freshly baked loaf of rye bread.
In addition, you’ll see a demonstration of how to make a sourdough starter if you’d like to make a loaf of traditional sourdough rye bread.
Quick Rye Bread
4 c stone ground whole wheat flour
3 c stone ground rye flour
1 tbsp sea salt or fine Himalayan rock salt
2 tbsp caraway seed (optional)
1 packet instant yeast (10 g)
1 tbsp molasses, or honey, or sugar
900 ml to 1 litre (3 ¾ to 4 cups) lukewarm water
Juice of ½ lemon (optional)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.