Quick Rye Bread - Walter Veith

Traditional rye bread is made using a sourdough starter. This recipe is a short-cut version made with regular dry yeast but has a traditional rye bread flavor. Learn about the qualities of a perfect loaf of rye bread. Watch a kneading demonstration, find out how to recognize when the gluten is adequately developed by the consistency of the dough, and see the texture of a well-made, freshly baked loaf of rye bread. In addition, you’ll see a demonstration of how to make a sourdough starter if you’d like to make a loaf of traditional sourdough rye bread. Quick Rye Bread 4 c stone ground whole wheat flour 3 c stone ground rye flour 1 tbsp sea salt or fine Himalayan rock salt 2 tbsp caraway seed (optional) 1 packet instant yeast (10 g) 1 tbsp molasses, or honey, or sugar 900 ml to 1 litre (3 ¾ to 4 cups) lukewarm water Juice of ½ lemon (optional)

