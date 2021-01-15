© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU’RE INJURED BY THE COVID SHOT?
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
886 views • January 15, 2021
WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU’RE INJURED BY THE COVID SHOT?
Reports of serious injuries from #Covid19 vaccines are flooding social media. Immune Dysfunction Expert, Dr. James Neuenschwander, describes to Del what might be happening with reactions from this experimental vaccine.
#DrNeu #DoctorsSpeakUp #AutoImmunity #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #Moderna #Pfizer #mRNA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #Covid19
Reports of serious injuries from #Covid19 vaccines are flooding social media. Immune Dysfunction Expert, Dr. James Neuenschwander, describes to Del what might be happening with reactions from this experimental vaccine.
#DrNeu #DoctorsSpeakUp #AutoImmunity #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #Moderna #Pfizer #mRNA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #Covid19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.