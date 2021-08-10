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The Sharpening Report: Science Gone Wrong w/ Robbie Davidson 🎤
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21 views • August 10, 2021
Orignally uploaed to YouTube on May 3, 2017 with 2.7K views.
» Support Celebrate Truth https://www.patreon.com/CelebrateTruth
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Published on Feb 23, 2017
http://sharpeningreport.com PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!
Robbie Davidson joins us to discuss the religion of science in our world and how it has blinded people to the truth. A child left to explore his world will come to the natural conclusion that intelligent design is the only way to explain our existence. Children have to be indoctrinated and trained to go against the God given knowledge of an intelligent creator. Robbie discusses some of the fallacies in the scientific community and uncovered some of the most secretive cover ups.
Thanks so much for all your support of ☤ Scientism Exposed 📡 a "Science Falsely So Called" Documentary Film. https://celebratetruth.org/ Revealing the true Creator of creation.
What if there has been an agenda to keep people from the Truth of God? What if everything modern day science has taught you about your origins is wrong? Make no mistake; the very foundation of all of mankind’s “knowledge” depends on what is believed to be the Truth about the Origin of all that exists. “Scientism Exposed” is the long-awaited documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact. Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible?
To purchase the DVD, learn more about the film or get the latest news go to: https://celebratetruth.org/ 🔭🔬⚛ 🚀☤ 📡✇
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
» Support Celebrate Truth https://www.patreon.com/CelebrateTruth
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
Published on Feb 23, 2017
http://sharpeningreport.com PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!
Robbie Davidson joins us to discuss the religion of science in our world and how it has blinded people to the truth. A child left to explore his world will come to the natural conclusion that intelligent design is the only way to explain our existence. Children have to be indoctrinated and trained to go against the God given knowledge of an intelligent creator. Robbie discusses some of the fallacies in the scientific community and uncovered some of the most secretive cover ups.
Thanks so much for all your support of ☤ Scientism Exposed 📡 a "Science Falsely So Called" Documentary Film. https://celebratetruth.org/ Revealing the true Creator of creation.
What if there has been an agenda to keep people from the Truth of God? What if everything modern day science has taught you about your origins is wrong? Make no mistake; the very foundation of all of mankind’s “knowledge” depends on what is believed to be the Truth about the Origin of all that exists. “Scientism Exposed” is the long-awaited documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact. Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible?
To purchase the DVD, learn more about the film or get the latest news go to: https://celebratetruth.org/ 🔭🔬⚛ 🚀☤ 📡✇
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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