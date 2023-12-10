Create New Account
View of Bogdanovka (west of Artemovsk) - Russian troops are now located near the outskirts of the village
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

And here is a view of Bogdanovka (west of Artemovsk). Our troops are now located near the outskirts of the village.

The video shows the destruction of the khokhols in Bogdanovka itself. We didn’t take it in the spring of 2023; now the prospects for our advancement here are quite good.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

