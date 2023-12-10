And here is a view of Bogdanovka (west of Artemovsk). Our troops are now located near the outskirts of the village.
The video shows the destruction of the khokhols in Bogdanovka itself. We didn’t take it in the spring of 2023; now the prospects for our advancement here are quite good.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.