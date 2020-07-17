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BLM Unites With Patriots Saying “All Lives Matter”, Throws Black Lives Matter Mask To The Ground!
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37 views • July 17, 2020
In an amazing act of #Unity, a #BLM counter-protestor finds common ground with Houston #Patriots at City Hall who were protesting Mayor Turner for cancelling the GOP Convention in Houston over COVID fears. He denounces BLM by throwing his ‘Black Lives Matter’ face-mask on the ground when faced with the fact that BLM is ran by trained Marxists who’s goal is to get rid of God.
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