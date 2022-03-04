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A word from the Lord about China
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61 views • March 04, 2022
Sharing for the believers to pray. It is not my video.
Songs have been going over and over in my mind for this time. Rise up You People of Power and These are the Days of Elijah.
Let God Arise and Let His Enemies Be Scattered.
Songs have been going over and over in my mind for this time. Rise up You People of Power and These are the Days of Elijah.
Let God Arise and Let His Enemies Be Scattered.
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