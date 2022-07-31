Biden's Clown World #12: Wokeism, Part1 - July 31, 2022

Wokeism, Part1: 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 30 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite no. 1, Op. 46 - III. Anitra's Dance, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#11 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com (every Saturday) ; Front cover & background: Desktop Wallpapers from DuckDuckGo (Free to use & share commercially license): https://www.flickr.com/photos/imageme/4581487454

Links to all headlines:

https://pluralist.com/rainbow-haired-doc-parents-who-dont-chemically-castrate-children-are-abusers/ https://www.city-journal.org/in-portland-the-sexual-revolution-starts-in-kindergarten

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/28/mother-loses-custody-of-daughter-for-refusing-transgender-status-she-is-a-girl/

https://freebeacon.com/campus/medical-schools-must-go-woke-accreditor-declares/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/racist-trope-woke-u-s-scientist-changes-name-of-asian-giant-hornet-to-be-less-offensive-to-china

https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/air-force-diversity-festival-include-drag-show

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/west-point-alum-warns-the-school-is-going-woke/

https://campusreform.org/article?id=19861&utm_source=pocket_mylist

https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-if-they-gave-a-war-and-everybody-was-woke-military-recruitment-crt-training-obesity-reading-labor-market-11659108526

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-ncaa-finally-decided-to-support-women-in-womens-sports-again

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/military-recruitment-crisis-underway-as-biden-admin-continues-emphasis-on-wokeness-vaccine-mandates/

https://www.breitbart.com/social-justice/2022/07/28/ted-cruz-alleges-discrimination-against-straight-white-men-state-department-hiring-practices/

https://www.thefire.org/cancel-culture-empowers-the-powerful-at-everyone-elses-expense/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/wallace-white/2022/07/28/insanity-indiana-judge-rules-ten-year-old-trans-girl-can

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/27/riley-gaines-lia-thomas-ncaa-swimming/

https://www.wnd.com/2022/07/new-elementary-school-gender-neutral-bathrooms/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/michigan-city-decriminalizes-public-urination-defecation-littering-equity/

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/07/24/lgbtqnato-send-arms-ukraine-make-pride-mariupol-possible/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-than-100-florida-churches-fleeing-denomination-over-lgbtq-issues

https://www.theblaze.com/news/crayola-crayons-boycott-transgender

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/21/50-schools-granted-10000-promote-gender-ideology/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pentagon-should-end-woke-hunt-for-military-extremism-says-fmr-green-beret

https://freebeacon.com/media/new-media-rule-dont-say-gay/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/29/maher-biden-just-goes-along-with-aoc-and-the-woke-people-even-though-he-doesnt-really-understand-it-reminds-me-of-a-grandpa/

https://nypost.com/2022/07/29/biden-polls-lower-than-any-modern-president-gallup-finds/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/29/poll-trump-leads-biden-in-2024-matchup/

https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-mocked-president-late-night-host-jimmy-fallon-stephen-colbert-blunder-1728670



