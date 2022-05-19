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COVID19 Coronavirus bioweapon vaccine: 1st 70% saline, 2nd 30% saline, 3rd is 100% snake gene fatal
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118 views • May 19, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022).
COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon “human extermination” vaccine toxicity: 1st shot was 70% saline, 2nd shot was 30% saline, 3rd booster shot is 100% snake gene fatal, according to intel Jimmy heard
I am not sure if this information is accurate, but Jimmy says he heard that 70% of the first COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine was harmless saline, and 30% of the second booster shot was harmless saline, and the third booster shot is 100% “kill shot” snake-genes AI “black goo” femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine, because Satan Lucifer and his genocidal psychopathic grand mighty noble needle-poking hell’s army did not want everyone who received the first vaccine to die since it would make it obvious to all the humans and humanoids and allies that the vaccine is a Nazi holocaust extermination toxic poison lethal execution weapon. Their goal is to slowly kill off the humans and humanoid species and other species and our allies and what they consider inferior reptilian species and eventually their own Satanists to replace with a more controllable automaton version 2.0 or 3.0 or 4.0 or 100.0 specie. When they flip the 5G on, then the zombie vaccinated people will kill off the rest of the people and all their rival factions like in the Valentine’s Day Massacre and Order 666. First, they need to reach a critical mass, in order for their treachery to work, so that their rivals would be in no position to fight. They try to kill us real Christian kamikaze warriors of Christ and Japanese men, because the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists and Satan Lucifer know that we see their thoughts and lies and treacheries and plans and secrets, but the dilemma for them is that when they attack us, they get devastated and reduced to rubbles. So, their only option is to use their “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and millions of religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, who they flooded the churches with, to drown out what we real Christians preach by throwing out all the truths we warn them, and modifying them into GMO junk food altered truth to feed God’s people garbage and make it palatable to their church donators who cannot accept real nutritious food, so that it makes God’s people sick and dumb and blind, and they can behead them with the AntiChrist’s guillotines. A potent poison they use to drug the millions of “naked women’s heads” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes is their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry. Everyone loves the pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid church pastors’ teachings on the rapture, but everyone hates our real Christians’ teachings about them getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms for being a “Bible’s watchman on the wall.” Hence, they play this polytheistic dual-god game with both God and Satan Lucifer to appease them both by modifying and editing the truth we share to them, in order to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule from their church donators. They are a harlot Church. They dishonor God and his righteousness and self-sacrificial love and duty and honor and samurai spirit of Christ. They are crazy “naked women’s heads” “men’s trousers cross-dressers” Westerners who love to be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and blame God for the calamities that befall them.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon “human extermination” vaccine toxicity: 1st shot was 70% saline, 2nd shot was 30% saline, 3rd booster shot is 100% snake gene fatal, according to intel Jimmy heard
I am not sure if this information is accurate, but Jimmy says he heard that 70% of the first COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine was harmless saline, and 30% of the second booster shot was harmless saline, and the third booster shot is 100% “kill shot” snake-genes AI “black goo” femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine, because Satan Lucifer and his genocidal psychopathic grand mighty noble needle-poking hell’s army did not want everyone who received the first vaccine to die since it would make it obvious to all the humans and humanoids and allies that the vaccine is a Nazi holocaust extermination toxic poison lethal execution weapon. Their goal is to slowly kill off the humans and humanoid species and other species and our allies and what they consider inferior reptilian species and eventually their own Satanists to replace with a more controllable automaton version 2.0 or 3.0 or 4.0 or 100.0 specie. When they flip the 5G on, then the zombie vaccinated people will kill off the rest of the people and all their rival factions like in the Valentine’s Day Massacre and Order 666. First, they need to reach a critical mass, in order for their treachery to work, so that their rivals would be in no position to fight. They try to kill us real Christian kamikaze warriors of Christ and Japanese men, because the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists and Satan Lucifer know that we see their thoughts and lies and treacheries and plans and secrets, but the dilemma for them is that when they attack us, they get devastated and reduced to rubbles. So, their only option is to use their “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and millions of religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, who they flooded the churches with, to drown out what we real Christians preach by throwing out all the truths we warn them, and modifying them into GMO junk food altered truth to feed God’s people garbage and make it palatable to their church donators who cannot accept real nutritious food, so that it makes God’s people sick and dumb and blind, and they can behead them with the AntiChrist’s guillotines. A potent poison they use to drug the millions of “naked women’s heads” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes is their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry. Everyone loves the pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid church pastors’ teachings on the rapture, but everyone hates our real Christians’ teachings about them getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms for being a “Bible’s watchman on the wall.” Hence, they play this polytheistic dual-god game with both God and Satan Lucifer to appease them both by modifying and editing the truth we share to them, in order to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule from their church donators. They are a harlot Church. They dishonor God and his righteousness and self-sacrificial love and duty and honor and samurai spirit of Christ. They are crazy “naked women’s heads” “men’s trousers cross-dressers” Westerners who love to be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and blame God for the calamities that befall them.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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