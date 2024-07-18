The business brain podcast by ST Rappaport of LifePix University. A Fun-tastic Workplace Culture with Richard Blank.

ST Rappaport - LifePix University

If you’re an ADHD entrepreneur who wants to optimize your brain to grow your business with more ease, you’re in the right place. Here we discuss how to optimize ADHD by working on the core of the issue instead of putting on a band-aid. You're brain will learn how to understand time, be organized, get things done efficiently, and more, all while getting the incredible benefits of ADHD!





Who says work has to be boring? Richard Blank shares with us how he built his cool business and building relationships at the same time. A Workplace Culture via play: Building a Thriving Business Environment.





Get ready for some real change as with each episode we’ll discuss a real-life challenge, why you might be struggling with it, and give you practical strategies so all areas of your life will improve.





https://youtu.be/95glWY7Fdic





Hey! I'm ST Rappaport





I help ADHD entrepreneurs optimize their brain to grow their business with ease.





The reason you are struggling with ADHD is because some of your thinking skills are weak.





You see, thinking is not one big thing.

Thinking is made up of 28 thinking skills called cognitive functions.





Naturally, we all have stronger and weaker cognitive functions. These weak cognitive functions can get in our way of doing what we want to do.





But it doesn't have to stay that way!





By improving the thinking skills behind the challenging tasks, it all becomes a lot easier.

Yes, even focusing, time management and impulsivity!











