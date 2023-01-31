Tactical PE Guns Don't Stop Robberies, Citizens Do!

Brought to you by Real Life Self Defense:
For ordinary men and women who just want to know how to handle
a situation if the worst ever happens to them… or their family
Today we bring you a story of a robbery that didn't happen because of an armed citizen bringing about wisdom from a would-be-robber.
Then we have the great Mike Gillette with some wisdom and insight on why you should train with passion. Even when you don't feel like it. Enjoy!
‘I’m from Chicago, Bro’: Would-Be Armed Robbery Suspect Backs Off When Florida Clerk Shows Gun
Florida officials say suspect Rakim Stephen Tate told a convenience store, "I'm from Chicago, bro," during an attempted robbery. Tate quickly leaves the store, after realizing the clerk has a weapon of his own. Check out more of Law & Crime @ https://apple.co/3JqocJj
What To Do When You Don't "Feel Like" It
There are many things we know we "should" do that we don't "feel like" doing. In this video I share a solution to this all too common problem...
