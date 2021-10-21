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Dr. Peter McCullough States There was No Reason for EUA, We've Been Manipulated
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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130 views • October 21, 2021
The "emergency use permit" was granted to vaccine manufacturers under the pretext that there were no other treatments available, but alternative treatments existed and were being actively suppressed.

Dr. Peter McCullough explains in his testimony to the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services in March 2021 that well-known successful Covid treatments were censored in the media, resulting in many Covid deaths. According to McCullough and other experts, medical bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci were focused on Big Pharma vaccines, not treating people.

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