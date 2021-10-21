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Dr. Peter McCullough States There was No Reason for EUA, We've Been Manipulated
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130 views • October 21, 2021
The "emergency use permit" was granted to vaccine manufacturers under the pretext that there were no other treatments available, but alternative treatments existed and were being actively suppressed.
Dr. Peter McCullough explains in his testimony to the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services in March 2021 that well-known successful Covid treatments were censored in the media, resulting in many Covid deaths. According to McCullough and other experts, medical bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci were focused on Big Pharma vaccines, not treating people.
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Dr. Peter McCullough explains in his testimony to the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services in March 2021 that well-known successful Covid treatments were censored in the media, resulting in many Covid deaths. According to McCullough and other experts, medical bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci were focused on Big Pharma vaccines, not treating people.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
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