STRANGE CHEMTRAILS!

During the Spring of 2025, with the cutting off of USAID funds, the CHEMTRAIL PROGRAM came to a screeching halt. I thought it was gone for good.

However, evil people have ways of circumventing funding problems. They just find another source, and in a month or so, the spraying was back. The patterns changed and the composition of the chemicals appears to have changed. I have been told that the administration is working on cutting off the supplies. We shall see what happens.

Meantime, here you can see a brief look at the strangest PATTERN I gave ever seen in my more than fifty years of watchiong this sidehow,