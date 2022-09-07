THE RUSSIAN BT5 IS "GOD MODE" INCARNATE! WAR THUNDER FUN!

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Like that clip in the beginning? Thank John Walter Christie for that design. We dont need no stinkin bridges! The BT5 is rather underrated and after getting God Mode with it 4 times now this past week I wanted to show how. Another clip at the very end of one of those GM kills. Notice something freaky? the armor values are way higher from the pic I used from a year ago vs in the vid I show. War Thunder changes....