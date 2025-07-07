In a world of news cycles and narratives, what do you believe and why is it all so unclear? Why are so many "influencers" predicting bad outcomes regardless of accuracy? The synagogue of Satan plays a game of moves and counter-moves with their partners, i.e. masons. Each take a turn in "keeping torah" which means working to divide and decline whatever the thing is (a family, company, community, church, country, etc.), in order to conquer. A contortion of the Lord's prayer into "as above so below", symbolized by opposing 666 triangles made of squares and compasses. 666 means excess. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy to embrace self-destruction, as symbolized by the Ouroboros, knowing the end result to be death. They think they can control the outcomes, even to the point of birthing their technologies, leaders, kings, and messiahs. There are only so many moves before a new paradigm begins, as they run all conceivable notions through the Problem, Reaction, Solution method. However, that is not an actual formula and there is no quantifying it. Even their "sacred geometry" is just standard geometry transmuted with kabbalah mysticism. Standard geometry they are too stupid to have learned. In other words, it is an actual mathematic described in confusion rather than working knowledge, turned into meaningless signs and symbols. The same is true for their bastardization of the Hegelian dialectic among everything else they touch, including the scriptures.

In reality, the infinite wisdom of God ordained even the mathematics and languages not yet made with hands, to follow the order of the universe according to the philosophy of Jesus. The Word, Christ Jesus, predestined nonsense-mystics doomed to repeat their self-annihilating prophecies, trapped in their own systems of death and destruction. Anyone at any time can simply exit their scheme by opening the door to Him who stands and knocks. Accepting Christ as the truth and savior of man from error and death is a simple choice. Once your eyes are opened by the renewing of your mind, their whole system of lies becomes innately obvious. Wash in the water of the Word. As God predestined, the law is already written on the hearts of all men, they just need a preacher to tell them that truth. You must be converted as a child, simply by God's forgiveness for placing your faith in the work of His only begotten Son, Jesus: His death, burial, and resurrection so you can live. He is the only propitiation and mediator. Their so-called law is nothing but soothsayers spell-casting. Every bit a derivative of the 10 commandments innate to the heart of Man. It's called a conscience. God in His perfect omniscience, gave explicit instructions to a people who would ultimately build their own pandora's box of a prison. That is the Synagogue of Satan. Jesus is the simple answer. Salvation by faith through grace was always the way. It is the free gift of God. The prism to discern truth from lies. You have a freewill and the choice is yours alone. Imagine still pretending 2,000 years later that all of these signs, symbols, and crypto-mystic "hidden knowledges" will pan out! A man must merely take that ultimate red pill of repentance, and the church must merely repent of falling asleep to these false doctrines of eschatology, as both inherit the natural consequence of tribulation.

Go with God. Train your mind, not a.i.! Do you want 100% alignment with reality or 87%? 🤣 Turn from their wicked way!

Read Romans Chapter 1





Song: Salvation.exe by Essenger

A glimpse of their utopian hellscape