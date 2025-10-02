Europe responsible for Ukraine conflict and crimes – Scott Ritter

The Russian president’s speech "proves the point that Vladimir Putin continues to be the adult in the room," military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter tells Sputnik.

"The expansion of NATO, the expansion of the European Union to the detriment of Russia has been Europe's policy posture for decades now," Ritter points out.

🔹 Europe worked with the US to overthrow the legitimate Ukrainian government in 2014

🔹 Europe did not negotiate the Minsk agreement to stop the Ukrainian war on Donbass in good faith

🔹 The EU derailed the Istanbul peace negotiations in March and April 2022

🔹 Europe continues to provide Ukraine with weapons and cash

🔹 Europe used Ukraine as its proxy to fight and weaken Russia

"So Europe is responsible. The Russian president is 100% correct," Ritter says.

"Much of what defines Europe today, both the NATO military alliance and the European Union is predicated on the necessity of having Russia as an enemy, as Russia as an opponent that justifies expenses and policies."



