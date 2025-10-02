BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Europe responsible for Ukraine conflict & crimes - Scott Ritter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 22 hours ago

Europe responsible for Ukraine conflict and crimes – Scott Ritter

The Russian president’s speech "proves the point that Vladimir Putin continues to be the adult in the room," military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter tells Sputnik.

"The expansion of NATO, the expansion of the European Union to the detriment of Russia has been Europe's policy posture for decades now," Ritter points out.

🔹 Europe worked with the US to overthrow the legitimate Ukrainian government in 2014

🔹 Europe did not negotiate the Minsk agreement to stop the Ukrainian war on Donbass in good faith

🔹 The EU derailed the Istanbul peace negotiations in March and April 2022

🔹 Europe continues to provide Ukraine with weapons and cash

🔹 Europe used Ukraine as its proxy to fight and weaken Russia

"So Europe is responsible. The Russian president is 100% correct," Ritter says.

 "Much of what defines Europe today, both the NATO military alliance and the European Union is predicated on the necessity of having Russia as an enemy, as Russia as an opponent that justifies expenses and policies."


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy