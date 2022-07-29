still more on the two ip addresses being generated from implants inside my body which i did not consent to .

You have a moral duty to check public figures such as the judiciary and senior politicians for mac addresses which are also known as ip addresses coming from implants inside their bodies. If you have an Android smart phone switch it to developer options by the following means. First go to settings, then to system then to 'About Phone' then to 'Build Number' Tap on 'Build Number' six or seven times until developer options opens up at the bottom of your screen. Then go to USB debugging and switch it on. Then download a bluetooth scannar and a GPS positioning app onto your phone. Then go to a remote location where there is no infrastructure or people or vehicles and scan yourself for bluetooth digital signals known as mac addresses coming from implants inside your body. Then scan the bodies of the judiciary, senior politicians, the police , psychiatrists and other public figures for the same. Then inform the public about your findings. You have a moral duty to do this in order to save the world from enslavement. LaQuintaColumna have invented a handheld tesla coil which is able to disable bluetooth signals from coming from your body but I have not been able to access further information about it.